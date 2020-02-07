Image copyright Google Image caption Orianna Crilly-Cifrova died in hospital after being found injured at a property on Cross Lane

A man has denied the murder of a one-year-old girl in Greater Manchester.

Orianna Crilly-Cifrova died in hospital after being found injured at a house on Cross Lane in Radcliffe on 16 October.

Jamie Chadwick, 22, of Cross Lane - who is understood to not be the child's father - pleaded not guilty to murder at Manchester Crown Court.

Orianna's mother Chelsea Crilly, 19, of Warwick Road, Atherton, denied causing or allowing the death or serious harm of a child.

A trial has been listed for 5 October.