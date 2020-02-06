Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Penny said Hashem Abedi created the account two months before the attack

The brother of the Manchester Arena attacker bought a bomb-making chemical using an email address which translated from Arabic as "to slaughter we have come", a court has been told.

Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb outside an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.

Hashem Abedi has denied playing a role in the attack which killed 22 people.

His Old Bailey trial heard he created a Gmail account which used the Arabic phrase "bedab7jeana" in March 2017.

The 22-year-old has denied 22 counts of murders, along with charges of attempted murder and conspiring to cause an explosion.

The jury has been told the attack was the culmination of months of planning, experimentation and preparation by the brothers, including multiple purchases of chemicals via various people and online accounts.

Image copyright Family handouts Image caption Top (left to right): Lisa Lees, Alison Howe, Georgina Callender, Kelly Brewster, John Atkinson, Jane Tweddle, Marcin Klis, Eilidh MacLeod - Middle (left to right): Angelika Klis, Courtney Boyle, Saffie Roussos, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Philip Tron, Elaine McIver - Bottom (left to right): Wendy Fawell, Chloe Rutherford, Liam Allen-Curry, Sorrell Leczkowski, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones

Duncan Penny QC, prosecuting, said the account styled "bedab7ieana" was created in Hulme Market, Manchester on 20 March 2017 where analysis of telephone and number plate evidence has placed Hashem Abedi.

The following month, he said, the email address was provided to Amazon when a "successful purchase" of hydrogen peroxide took place.

Mr Penny said a "literal translation" from Arabic of the phrase was "to slaughter we have come" and when the Abedi family home in Fallowfield was searched after the attack, the address was found on a torn up note.

The case continues.