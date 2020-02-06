Man charged with terrorism offence
- 6 February 2020
A man has been charged with a terrorism offence following a police raid in Greater Manchester.
Ataubaq Taj, of Hacking Street in Salford, has been charged with possessing a document or record likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
It follows a raid by counter terrorism police at an address in the city on Wednesday 8 January.
Taj, 34, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.