Manchester Arena attack brother 'foiled in bid to buy bomb acid'
The brother of the Manchester Arena attacker was thwarted in an attempt to source an acid over fears it could make explosives, a court has heard.
Salman Abedi detonated a "homemade improvised explosive device" outside an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017, the Old Bailey heard.
His brother Hashem Abedi is standing trial at the court for his role in the attack which killed 22 people.
The 22-year-old denies their murders and the attempted murder of others.
The court heard a friend's father refused to help him buy sulphuric acid, fearing it could be used to make explosives in March 2017.
Hashem also denies conspiring with his brother to cause an explosion.
Opening the prosecution on Tuesday, Duncan Penny QC told the court Hashem was "just as guilty" of the murder of men, women, teenagers and a child who died in the attack.
He said the siblings spent "months" planning the attack which also "physically injured" 264 people with 670 more reporting "psychological trauma as a result of these events".
The trial was adjourned until Thursday morning after Mr Justice Jeremy Baker told jurors the defendant had told his legal team he felt unwell.
The judge said that after an hour of the hearing Mr Abedi was "feeling worse not better now and is in some pain" and would need medical attention.