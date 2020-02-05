Image copyright Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire Image caption Hashem Abedi is standing trial at the Old Bailey over his role in the attack which killed 22 people

The brother of the Manchester Arena attacker was thwarted in an attempt to source an acid over fears it could make explosives, a court has heard.

Salman Abedi detonated a "homemade improvised explosive device" outside an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017, the Old Bailey heard.

His brother Hashem Abedi is standing trial at the court for his role in the attack which killed 22 people.

The 22-year-old denies their murders and the attempted murder of others.

The court heard a friend's father refused to help him buy sulphuric acid, fearing it could be used to make explosives in March 2017.

Hashem also denies conspiring with his brother to cause an explosion.

Opening the prosecution on Tuesday, Duncan Penny QC told the court Hashem was "just as guilty" of the murder of men, women, teenagers and a child who died in the attack.

Image copyright Family handouts Image caption Top (left to right): Lisa Lees, Alison Howe, Georgina Callender, Kelly Brewster, John Atkinson, Jane Tweddle, Marcin Klis, Eilidh MacLeod - Middle (left to right): Angelika Klis, Courtney Boyle, Saffie Roussos, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Philip Tron, Elaine McIver - Bottom (left to right): Wendy Fawell, Chloe Rutherford, Liam Allen-Curry, Sorrell Leczkowski, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones

He said the siblings spent "months" planning the attack which also "physically injured" 264 people with 670 more reporting "psychological trauma as a result of these events".

The trial was adjourned until Thursday morning after Mr Justice Jeremy Baker told jurors the defendant had told his legal team he felt unwell.

The judge said that after an hour of the hearing Mr Abedi was "feeling worse not better now and is in some pain" and would need medical attention.