A "cowardly" robber who stole medicine from a cancer patient as she made her way to hospital has been jailed.

Lee Walsh, 40, admitted a series of "aggressive and threatening" robberies on women in Rochdale and Bury.

He worked with an accomplice, Marie Ellis, targeting lone females and stealing their handbags in what police described as "terrifying ordeals".

Det Insp Andy Naismith said he hoped the sentencing at Manchester Crown Court would give the victims "closure".

The robberies all took place in May 2019.

The 69-year-old cancer patient was on her way to a hospital appointment in Bury when Walsh struck, the court heard.

He snatched her bag, which contained personal items and her cancer medication, before running off to a waiting car where 35-year-old Ellis was waiting.

On another occasion, Walsh threatened a 58-year-old with a knife on the porch of her workplace in Wardleworth, Rochdale, before making off with her bags.

He also pushed a 52-year-old woman to the floor and stole her bag as she walking through a back alleyway on High Street, Walshaw.

Walsh, of Yorkshire Street, Rochdale, was sentenced to nine years in prison after previously admitting six counts of robbery and one count of theft.

Ellis was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in November after pleading guilty to one count of robbery and four counts of handling stolen goods.

Det Insp Naismith added: "These cowardly offenders thought they were above the law, stealing from their victims in an aggressive and threatening manner.

"I hope this sentencing can give their victims the closure they need after their terrifying ordeals."