River Irwell body discovery treated as 'unexplained'
- 31 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The death of a man whose body was recovered from a river in Greater Manchester is being treated as "unexplained", police said.
The body was pulled from the River Irwell near Peel Street in Radcliffe after officers were called to the area just before 09:00 GMT.
Road closures are in place and people have been advised by Greater Manchester Police to avoid the area.
The force has asked anyone with information to contact them.