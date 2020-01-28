Image caption Twenty-two people were killed in the attack on 22 May 2017

A public inquiry into the Manchester Arena attack is set to begin in June.

The hearing was due to start in April but a new date has been set to allow the trial of Hashem Abedi to conclude.

Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a suicide bomb as music fans left an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds more on the evening of 22 May 2017.

His brother Hashem, 22, is charged with 22 counts of murder and conspiracy to cause an explosion.

He is also charged with one count of attempted murder for those at the arena who were not killed.

Hashem denies all the charges against him.

The public inquiry, which is expected to start on 15 June, will examine the background to the attack and the emergency response.