Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Midrar Ali suffered brain damage during his birth

Doctors can withdraw treatment for a brain damaged baby at the centre of a legal battle, a High Court judge has ruled.

St Mary's Hospital in Manchester said four-month-old Midrar Ali is brain dead and want to stop his ventilation.

His parents wanted medics to continue treating their son, saying he was showing "signs of life".

Mrs Justice Lieven ruled in favour of the hospital, which said it wanted "to allow him a kind and dignified death".

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Midrar Ali's parents wanted Midrar's treatment to continue

Midrar was starved of oxygen and suffered brain damage when the umbilical cord came out ahead of his birth.

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, which runs St Mary's Hospital, said Midrar has remained on a ventilator since and has never breathed.

It said his organs were deteriorating and continuing to treat Midrar was "undignified".