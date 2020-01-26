Manchester

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Altrincham

  • 26 January 2020
Manchester road Image copyright Google
Image caption The pedestrian was hit in Manchester Road, Altrincham

A 52-year-old man has died after being hit by a car, police have said.

The man was struck by a Volkswagen Golf in Manchester Road, Altrincham, at about 03:00 GMT and he was taken to hospital where he later died.

A silver taxi was in the area at the time and may have witnessed crash, police said as they appealed for the driver to come forward.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites