Image caption Officers "now understand" the attack happened in a vehicle in Smallbridge, police said

Police investigating the rape of a 16-year-old girl believe she was contacted by her attacker online in the days before her attack.

Greater Manchester Police received a report of the attack in an alleyway in Wardle, Rochdale at about 17:00 GMT on 15 January.

However, officers "now understand" the rape happened in a vehicle in Smallbridge, the force said.

Appealing for information, Supt Richard Hunt said inquiries were "continuing".

"The welfare of the victim remains a top priority," he said, adding that there had been unwelcome speculation about the attack.

"I am aware of rumours circulating in the community and on social media and the understandable concerns of the public, but I would ask that they refrain from circulating these rumours or speculating about what happened," he said.

A 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of rape and further arrested on suspicion of inciting the sexual exploitation of a child has been released on bail.

A 57-year-old man held in connection with the attack was released on Tuesday with no further action.