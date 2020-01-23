Image copyright Geograph/Gerald England Image caption The Ashton Canal runs from Manchester city centre through Tameside towards Huddersfield

A 15-year-old boy who was rescued from a canal has died.

The teenager was pulled from the Ashton Canal in Droylsden, Tameside, at about 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to Fairfield Locks, Buckley Street, where crews used specialist equipment to rescue the boy, who was taken to hospital but later died.

Four fire crews, including the water incident unit from Eccles, spent an hour at the scene.