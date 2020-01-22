Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Chris Parker was interviewed by reporters in the aftermath of the attack

A homeless man jailed for stealing from victims of the Manchester Arena attack is back in prison, police said.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) issued a warrant for the arrest of Chris Parker earlier this month for breaching his licence conditions.

GMP confirmed Parker had been arrested on Saturday and "returned to prison".

The 35-year-old was jailed for four years, three months at Manchester Crown Court in January 2018 after admitting stealing from two injured survivors.

Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb after Ariana Grande's concert on 22 May 2017, killing 22 and injuring many more.

CCTV footage showed Parker nearby.

He was initially hailed a hero after claiming to have helped people caught up in the blast.

But cameras showed him stealing from two victims and taking photographs of others.

He leant over injured survivor Pauline Healey and took her handbag to steal her purse as her teenage granddaughter lay dying close by.

Parker also stole a mobile phone from a 14-year-old girl who was seriously hurt in the explosion.