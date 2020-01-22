Image copyright @CarlEHaslam Image caption Firefighters rescued the boys after a car plunged into the River Croal in Bolton

Three boys have been rescued from a river after a suspected stolen car being pursued by police plunged 197ft (60m) down an embankment.

The boys aged between 13 and 16 were pulled from the River Croal in Bolton after the vehicle crashed through a fence at about 00:25 GMT.

Two were in the partially submerged VW Golf and the other was found downstream, suffering from hypothermia.

They were detained and taken to hospital. No arrests have been made.

Police were pursuing the suspected stolen car when it failed to stop for officers in Loxham Street, Moses Gate.