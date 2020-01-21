Image caption The girl was attack near Birch Road in Wardle

A second arrest has been made by police investigating the rape of a 16-year-old girl in a Rochdale alleyway.

She was attacked near Birch Road, Wardle at about 17:00 GMT on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape on Monday evening, said a force spokesman.

The arrest came hours after a 57-year-old man was released with no further action following his arrest in connection with the same incident.

Supt Richard Hunt, of GMP's Rochdale district, said: "Our investigation is continuing to move very quickly.

"Whilst we have a man in custody this morning, our enquiries remain ongoing."