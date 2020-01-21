Image copyright GMP Image caption Isaac Andoh had denied raping and sexually assaulting two girls under 13

A paedophile who raped two young girls has been jailed for 25 years.

Greater Manchester Police received a report that a young girl had been sexually assaulted in August. A second victim was identified by detectives.

Isaac Andoh, of Toxteth Street, Openshaw denied raping and sexually assaulting two girls under 13.

But the 43-year-old was convicted at Manchester Crown Court on Monday of sexual offences including three counts of raping a child under 13.

He was also found guilty of:

Three counts of assault by penetration of a child under 13

10 counts of sexual assault of a child under 13

One count of causing a child to watch a sexual act

"Thanks to the brave testimony of the girls involved, we have brought the perpetrator of these sickening attacks to justice," said Det Con Emma Cooper.

"Andoh is behind bars - where he belongs."