Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption The four received jail sentences of between 17 and 21 years

Armed robbers who attacked security guards with hammers in a spate of cash-in-transit van raids have been jailed.

The men, described by police as "brazen", stole £87,500 in 10 robberies in Greater Manchester and Derbyshire between November 2018 and January 2019.

They were foiled when officers spotted their getaway car after a £25,000 robbery in Halifax, West Yorkshire. The fleeing gang crashed into a bridge.

The four were jailed for between 17 and 21 years at Manchester Crown Court.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption In trying to evade police officers, the driver of the getaway car crashed into a bridge

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Police said officers had spotted the car with false number plates

Greater Manchester Police's Serious and Organised Group had launched an operation - codenamed Mowbray - after a spate of raids on cash deliveries at shops and restaurants over a five-week period that featured "striking similarities", including attacking staff with hammers.

The gang targeted businesses in Rochdale, Oldham, Clayton, Bury, Stockport, Longsight and Glossop, Derbyshire.

Police said their downfall came when they stole £25,000 that was being delivered to a bank in Halifax on 31 January and used false number plates on their getaway vehicle.

Police officers spotted it shortly after they fled the scene.

Desperate to avoid arrest, the car crashed into a bridge and the men were arrested, police said.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Police found £25,000 in bank notes in the back of their getaway car

Anas Khan, 26, of Landseer Street, Oldham was given 21 years in prison after admitting conspiracy to commit robbery, money laundering and handling stolen goods.

Abubakir Iqbal, 30, of Countess Street, Accrington also received a 21-year jail sentence after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

Sajjad Hussain, 28, of St James Road, Salford was convicted after a trial and jailed for 18 years for conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

Shazad Mahmood, 26, of Edward Street, Oldham received a 17-year sentence admitting conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

"This was a brazen group of individuals who had no regard for the safety of others as they flouted the law in pursuit for gains," Det Sgt Rick Castley of Greater Manchester Police said.