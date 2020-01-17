Man killed in M602 crash in Manchester
- 17 January 2020
A 61-year-old man has died in a collision between two vehicles on the M602 between Manchester and Salford, Greater Manchester Police said.
The crash happened just before 11:50 GMT and the motorway is closed between junctions one and two. Emergency services are still at the scene.
No arrests have been made and police investigations are ongoing.
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area and anyone with information to come forward.