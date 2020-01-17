Manchester

Man dies after being hit by tram in Oldham

  • 17 January 2020
A man has died after being struck by a tram in Oldham.

It happened at just before 06:00 GMT near the Metrolink stop at Shaw and Crompton, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and detectives are investigating how he came to be on the tracks.

A section of the line between Oldham Mumps and Rochdale remains closed, causing disruption to services with passengers being advised to use the bus.

