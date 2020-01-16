Image caption Police have appealed for anyone with information about the attack to come forward

A 16-year-old girl has been raped in an alleyway in Greater Manchester.

The victim was walking near Birch Road in Rochdale when she was attacked by a man at about 17:00 GMT on Wednesday, police said.

The suspect is described as black or of "dual heritage", 5ft 8ins (172cm) tall, and aged between 30-40. He was wearing blue jeans and smelled strongly of aftershave.

No arrests have been made and witnesses are urged to come forward.

Supt Richard Hunt, of Greater Manchester Police, described the attack as "very distressing" and said specialist officers were supporting the teenager.

He added: "I would like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to trace the person responsible."