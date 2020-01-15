Image copyright Family handout Image caption Victoria Olabode was "such a beautiful girl," says her mother

A three-day delay in giving a 12-year-old girl a CT scan contributed to her stroke death, a hospital has admitted.

Victoria Olabode, who had sickle cell disease, was admitted to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in July with chest pain and breathing issues.

In a report, the hospital said junior staff had not recognised the signs of a stroke. Her father Victor Olabode vowed the family would "fight for justice".

The hospital said it was "committed to ensuring that lessons are learned".

Sickle cell disease is a lifelong health condition that predominantly affects people from African or Caribbean backgrounds.

Image caption Victoria's family are planning to set up a charity in her memory

The hospital, which is managed by the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, said in its report Victoria was admitted on 5 July.

That evening, she was being sick and developed a severe headache - symptoms which the hospital report said were consistent with a stroke.

Her mother Elizabeth Olabode said she was "screaming with pain" and she asked for a scan.

An on-call consultant suggested Victoria have one if she did not improve by the next day.

However, there was a "perception Victoria was having a painful sickle cell crisis" and the scan did not happen until the following day.

When she eventually had a CT scan on 9 July, the report concluded the delay of up to 72 hours in carrying out an exchange transfusion - the recognised treatment of stroke in sickle cell patients - was "likely to have contributed to Victoria's death" which it was "very sorry about".

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Victoria wanted to train to help children with sickle cell disease

A hospital spokesperson said it had "undertaken a thorough proactive investigation" following Victoria's death, adding it was "committed to ensuring that lessons are learned as we go through this process to improve patient care".

Mr Olabode said: "The only thing we want now is justice."

Victoria's mother said: "She was such a beautiful girl - she was an angel."

She said her daughter had wanted to train to help children with sickle cell disease and the family were planning to set up a charity in her memory.

"The legacy must go on," she added.