A man jailed for 136 rapes could have his sentence increased after his case was referred to the attorney general.

Reynhard Sinaga, 36, was found guilty of luring 48 men to his Manchester flat, where he sexually assaulted and raped them - filming the attacks.

The student, described as Britain's "most prolific rapist", was jailed for life with a minimum of 30 years.

His case has been referred under the unduly lenient sentence scheme, the Attorney General's office said.

The Guardian newspaper reported the request was made by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and Attorney General Geoffrey Cox QC has 28 days from the date of sentence in which to make a decision.

The BBC has approached the CPS for comment.

Sinaga targeted at least 190 victims and was "the most prolific rapist in British legal history", the CPS said when he was sentenced on 6 January.

The Indonesian national, who was a post-graduate student living in Manchester, would wait for men leaving nightclubs and bars before leading them to his flat in Montana House, Princess Street.

He drugged his victims before assaulting them while they were unconscious.

Judge Suzanne Goddard QC said he was "an evil serial sexual predator" who had shown "not a jot of remorse" during his trials, which took place across 18 months at Manchester Crown Court.

The Attorney General is due to make a decision about whether to send the case to the Court of Appeal by 3 February.