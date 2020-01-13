Deli owner died after kosher meat mix-up

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Robert Kaye owned two delicatessens and had been approved to sell kosher meat

A deli owner found dead two days after after his kosher meat licence was revoked had been struggling with depression for months, a court heard.

Robert Kaye, 43, had owned Roseman's Deli in Liverpool for 12 years and also owned Gough's Deli in Bury.

The inquest heard how he took delivery of non-kosher liver by "mistake" at his shop in Bury but then turned it away.

His licence to sell kosher food was removed on 16 June 2019 and he was found hanged at home on 18 June.

Image caption Mr Kaye had owned Roseman's for 12 years

Rochdale Coroner's Court heard Mr Kaye was a "strong, proud man" who had been diagnosed with depression in 2018.

'Babe, I love you'

His partner Kathryn Davies said although he had been taking his medication he had been "really struggling" in the six months prior to his death.

His premises in Bury were inspected by three Rabbis on 17 June who ensured all signage was removed that indicated he had been approved to sell kosher meat.

That night Mr Kaye was "broken" and "withdrawn" and had called a friend saying "he might as well hang himself," Ms Davies told the inquest.

He left home the following morning, saying: "Babe, I love you," and was later found hanged at home.

In a statement, Rabbi Aubrey Steiner of the Manchester Beth Din authority which regulates kosher food, said the licensing system provided a guarantee to those of the Jewish faith that food they were buying was kosher and the certificate had to be "trustworthy".

The coroner for Greater Manchester North, Catherine McKenna, concluded Mr Kaye took his own life.