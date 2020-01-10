Image copyright GMP Image caption From top left - Nicky Barnes, Ben Ukaegbu, Daniel Lowe, Michael Etuhu, John Bishop

Five "despicable" men who kidnapped, tortured and blackmailed a man after tracking his car have been jailed.

Disguised as police officers, three of the kidnappers stopped their victim in a remote area of Manchester in April.

They drove him to the Gorton area where they held him for 13 hours and tortured him with a blowtorch and stun gun.

At Manchester Crown Court Nicky Barnes, Ben Ukaegbu, Daniel Lowe, Michael Etuhu and John Bishop were all jailed after admitting kidnap and blackmail.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was approached by Lowe, Bishop and Ukaegbu, who were all dressed as police officers.

They falsely arrested him before placing him into the back of a car which had false number plates.

Greater Manchester Police said they then dragged him out of the car, put a hood over his head and put him in a van before driving to another location.

The gang threatened him using an imitation firearm and "brutally" tortured him, police said.

Image copyright GMP Image caption The gang threatened the victim using an imitation firearm and "brutally" tortured him, police said

They also contacted members of the victim's family to demand a ransom.

Police managed to trace the kidnappers' and victim's location and deployed armed officers.

They arrested Bishop and Ukaegbu, who were guarding their victim who had been handcuffed to a chair.

Etuhu, Barnes and Lowe were apprehended in May 2019.

All five men were jailed after pleading guilty to conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to blackmail.

Nicky Barnes, 27, Greenwood Road, Northampton was jailed for 12 years

Ben Ukaegbu, 38, of no fixed address was sentenced to 11 years 3 months

Daniel Lowe, 27, of Millhouse Court, Northampton was jailed for 10 years 6 months

Michael Etuhu, 35, of Abbeycroft Close, Manchester received a sentence of 10 years 2 months

John Bishop, 31, of Stanley Road, Northampton was jailed for 7 years

The victim and his kidnappers were in a dispute, the nature of which has not been revealed by police.

Det Insp Gareth Davie said it was a "terrifying attack".

"This crime was carefully thought out and planned by this despicable group of offenders and their behaviour was ruthless and inhumane," he said.

"This sentence is very much deserved."