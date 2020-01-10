Image copyright AFP / Getty Images Image caption Raheem Sterling was the subject of racial abuse, a court heard

A Manchester City supporter has been banned from football matches for five years for racially abusing Raheem Sterling.

Ian Baldry, 58, pleaded guilty to using racist language after Sterling scored in a Premier League match against Bournemouth in December 2018.

Baldry, from Bradford, told Manchester Magistrates' Court he had been excited and since regretted using the language.

He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of community service.

A witness said he "was shocked and offended", the court heard.

England attacker Sterling did not hear the comment at the time, although it was heard by a number of supporters, the court was told.

'Sick to my stomach'

A friend of Baldry, James McConell, 57, from Levenshulme in Manchester, also admitted racially abusing stewards and the Bournemouth player Tyrone Mings during the same match.

He is due to be sentenced later.

The men were reported to police by a fan who was at the game.

In a witness statement the supporter told police "it was disgusting in this day and age that this was going on".

He added: "I was shocked and offended and felt sick to my stomach when I heard it."

Passing sentence, Judge John Temperely told Baldry there was an increasing "prevalence of this kind of offence.

"The kind of language used by you and (your) co-accused risks wider public disorder in matches and could encourage others to behave in the same way."