Image caption Manchester only has one public toilet block in the city centre

More public toilets must open in Manchester to tackle a "huge" public urination problem in the city centre, councillors have said.

There is currently only one public toilet block in the city after 18 were closed in 2011 to save money.

Councillors have proposed to open the Lloyd Street toilets, which currently close at 17:30 GMT, for 24 hours, to "support the homeless agenda".

But they have called on officers to examine the case for more to be opened.

The move comes despite the launch of a previous scheme which asked businesses to open their conveniences to the public.

The 2010 City Loos scheme saw signs installed at toilets across the city to point pedestrians to available facilities.

Sarah Russell, chairman of Manchester City Council's resources and governance scrutiny committee, said there is a "huge problem with public urination and defecation".

'Nefarious activity'

She added: "Realistically people are not walking across the entire distance of the city centre to go and use our one set of toilets."

Councillor Ben Clay said more public toilets would also help people with health issues or who need baby changing facilities.

However, Paul Andrews told Tuesday's meeting any discussion about new toilets should look at the reasons why previous blocks were shut in the first place.

He said: "I remember the debates on the closures of the public conveniences because of the nefarious activity that was taking place in them.

"So it's not just about 'let's recreate the public conveniences we had before'. It's also understanding why they decided to close them down in the first place."

The committee is to ask for a report on the viability of more services.