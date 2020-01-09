Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Chris Parker was interviewed by reporters in the aftermath of the attack

A homeless man jailed for stealing from victims of the Manchester Arena attack is wanted by police after breaching conditions of his release from prison.

Chris Parker, 35, was initially hailed a hero after saying he helped people caught up in the 22 May 2017 attack.

But CCTV showed him stealing from two victims and taking photos of others, and he was jailed in January 2018.

Parker is now out of jail but Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed he had breached the terms of his release.

The BBC has asked GMP for more details about the breach, and when he was released.

After Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb at Ariana Grande's concert - in which 22 were killed and many more injured - CCTV footage showed Parker nearby.

He leant over injured survivor Pauline Healey and took her handbag to steal her purse as her teenage granddaughter lay dying close by.

Parker used Mrs Healey's bank card at a McDonald's restaurant in Manchester days after the attack.

He admitted stealing a purse and a mobile phone, and was jailed for four years and three months at Manchester Crown Court.