Image copyright Cavendish Press Image caption Demi Burton became violent after making lewd comments to two passengers

A woman who punched, bit and headbutted cabin crew and passengers after being refused more alcohol on a flight has been jailed.

Demi Burton, 20, was restrained by six crew members and passengers on the flight from Abu Dhabi until it landed in Manchester on 9 May last year.

Staff had tried to calm her down, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Burton, of Carrington near Manchester, admitted assault and being drunk on an aircraft and was jailed for six months.

Judge John Edwards said he jailed Burton as a deterrent to others because she had created "the possibility of endangerment of the plane for its 259 passengers".

'Utterly embarrassed'

Burton had made lewd sexual comments to two men and attacked staff after asking male passengers to join her in the ''mile high club'', the court heard.

Claire Brocklebank, prosecuting said it took six crew members and passengers to restrain her before she was arrested when the Etihad flight touched down from its 4,500 mile (7,242 km) journey.

Staff had tried to calm her down for several hours, but she became physically and verbally abusive.

A consultant anaesthetist travelling on the flight was bitten on the elbow and headbutted, and a stewardess was bitten on the forearm and headbutted around the chin.

Burton claimed she had been drinking as she had a fear of flying and had been travelling home from a three-month trip to Australia to visit family.

Defence lawyer Martin Callery said Burton was "thoroughly ashamed of herself" and "utterly embarrassed at the way she behaved".