Image copyright Google Image caption A police cordon remains in place on Spender Avenue in Cheetham Hill

A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Manchester.

Staff at North Manchester General Hospital called police after an 18-year old with gunshot wounds was brought in for treatment just before 21:00 GMT on Monday.

Greater Manchester Police believe he was shot on Spender Avenue in Cheetham Hill, where a cordon remains in place.

The force said he was driven to hospital by men in a silver Toyota Yaris who left before officers arrived.

A spokesman urged anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.