Image copyright Google Image caption The man fled towards the Blue Pits pub after attacking the woman as she walked alongside the Rochdale Canal

A dog walker fought off a knifeman in a canalside attack.

The woman, in her 50s, was "incredibly shaken" by the assault on the Rochdale Canal towpath on Monday, while the attacker fled with a stab wound.

A group of men tried to apprehend him near Blue Pit Mill but he ran in the direction of the Blue Pits pub, Greater Manchester Police said.

A force helicopter joined the search after the attack at 18:20 GMT but he could not be found.

The man is described him as white, in his 20s, of medium build and height with blonde hair.

Det Sgt Charles Stewart said: "We are currently working to trace the man who will no doubt require medical attention and we want to ensure that he receives appropriate treatment.

"I would urge him or anyone who knows anything about the man's whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible."