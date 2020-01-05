Image caption The robberies took place in the popular Northern Quarter area in the early hours

Five people have been injured in a series of robberies in central Manchester, police have said.

Officers said there were reports of seven robberies in the Northern Quarter between 02:00 and 04:00 GMT.

The victims were aged between 20 and 60 and were attacked and robbed by three men, who are described as being between 20 and 40.

Five people needed hospital treatment after the robberies.

Det Sgt Kat McKeown, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "This was a series of violent robberies during which victims have been set upon by three men intent on causing them harm.

"We wish those who remain in hospital a speedy recovery from their injuries."

She appealed for anyone with information to contact police.