Cannabis farm with 700 plants found in Urmston
- 5 January 2020
A cannabis farm with more than 700 plants has been found at a property in Greater Manchester.
Police said they had "acted on some information passed to them" about the farm in Victoria Parade, Urmston.
They said they found the plants "at various stages of growth" when they entered the property on Saturday.
"This seizure has taken a large amount of drugs off the street," Greater Manchester Police said.