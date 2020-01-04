Man treated for consuming 'unknown substance'

Image copyright Jim Hutton Image caption Images on social media show officers wearing hazardous material suits near the property

Officers in hazardous material suits have been deployed in Manchester after a man reportedly consumed a poisonous substance.

The man was found at a property in Moor Lane, Northern Moor, before 09:00 GMT.

"It was established that the man had consumed an at this time unknown substance," a police spokesman said.

"A man, aged in his 20s, is being treated at the scene and remains in a stable condition."

The spokesman added: "There is no wider threat to the community."

Images on social media show officers wearing hazardous material suits near the property.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area as Moor Lane is closed for investigations.