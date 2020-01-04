Image copyright Google

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after police were called to a barbecue taking place in the early hours.

Police went to a house in Radnormere Drive, Cheadle Hulme, shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Lisa Walmsley, of Radnormere Drive, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The 50-year-old is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Police said no-one was injured, but no other details were immediately available.