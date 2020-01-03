Image copyright Cheshire Fire Image caption The market comprises of about 60 shops and stalls

Firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at an outdoor market in Cheshire.

The fire at Northwich Outdoor Market was reported at about 03:00 GMT and was attended by eight fire appliances at its height.

A Cheshire Fire spokesperson said crews had made "good progress" in tackling the blaze and were likely to remain at Watling Street throughout the day.

Residents are advised to keep doors and windows shut due to smoke. Motorists have been warned to avoid the area.

The market comprises of about 60 shops and stalls.