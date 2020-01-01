Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near the Platt Lane Sports Complex in Yew Tree Road

A man has died and five other people have been left seriously injured in a road crash.

A Mercedes and Skoda collided in Yew Tree Road, Fallowfield, at about 03:30 GMT, Greater Manchester Police said.

The victims were taken to hospital where the 59-year-old Skoda driver died.

Another man is in a critical condition while the other four are being treated for serious injuries. Police urged any witnesses to contact them.

Insp Danny Byrne said: "This is a tragic incident in which one man died and five others were injured on what should have been a night of celebration - our thoughts are with them and their loved ones as our investigation continues."