Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened as the motorcyclist was turning from Wellington Road South

A motorcyclist who was involved in a crash with a car on New Year's Eve has died, police have said.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, collided with a BMW as he was turning from Wellington Road South, Stockport, at about 19:50 GMT on Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing death by driving without due care and attention, and remains in custody.

Greater Manchester Police is appealing for anyone with information to contact them.