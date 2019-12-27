Woman dies in Christmas Day crash in Cheshire
- 27 December 2019
A man has been arrested after a woman died in a two-car crash on Christmas Day.
It happened on the A536 Macclesfield Road, North Rode, Cheshire, at about 16:15 GMT.
The 46-year-old woman, from Cheshire, was one of the drivers and died at the scene.
The man, from Stockport, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and death by dangerous driving, Cheshire Police said.
He has been released while inquiries continue. The force is appealing for witnesses to come forward.