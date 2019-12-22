Macclesfield murder inquiry after man attacked at house
A murder inquiry is under way after a man was fatally injured during an attack at a house.
The 62-year-old man was assaulted in Brocklehurst Way, Macclesfield, Cheshire Police said.
He was taken to hospital where he died following the attack, at about 21:00 GMT on Friday.
A 24-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, has since been detained under the Mental Health Act, the force said.
Det Insp Kate Tomlinson said: "While we have arrested a man in connection with this incident the investigation remains ongoing and I encourage anyone who has information to get in touch."