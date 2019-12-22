Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at a house on Brocklehurst Way, Macclesfield

A murder inquiry is under way after a man was fatally injured during an attack at a house.

The 62-year-old man was assaulted in Brocklehurst Way, Macclesfield, Cheshire Police said.

He was taken to hospital where he died following the attack, at about 21:00 GMT on Friday.

A 24-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, has since been detained under the Mental Health Act, the force said.

Det Insp Kate Tomlinson said: "While we have arrested a man in connection with this incident the investigation remains ongoing and I encourage anyone who has information to get in touch."