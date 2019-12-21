Image copyright Google Image caption The pedestrians were crossing Upholland Road in Wigan when they were struck by a vehicle

Two men died and a woman was seriously injured in a crash in Wigan, police say.

The pedestrians - one believed to be in his 80s and the other in his 70s - were crossing Upholland Road on Friday, when they were hit by a vehicle.

All three were taken to hospital, where the men were pronounced dead.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 70s, is not believed to have suffered life threatening injuries, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force has appealed for witnesses to contact them.