Wigan crash leaves two dead and one hurt
- 21 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men died and a woman was seriously injured in a crash in Wigan, police say.
The pedestrians - one believed to be in his 80s and the other in his 70s - were crossing Upholland Road on Friday, when they were hit by a vehicle.
All three were taken to hospital, where the men were pronounced dead.
The woman, who is believed to be in her 70s, is not believed to have suffered life threatening injuries, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force has appealed for witnesses to contact them.