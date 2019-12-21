Manchester

Oldham triple-vehicle crash driver dies

  • 21 December 2019
Oldham Way Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash took place on Oldham Way on Friday night

A driver died in a crash involving three vehicles after suffering a medical episode, police believe.

The 53-year-old man died at the scene of the collision on Oldham Way, at about 20:15 GMT on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.

PC Karl Horner said: "The driver may have had a medical episode prior to the collision but an investigation has been launched."

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites