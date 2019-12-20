Image copyright David Dixon / Geograph Image caption Manchester Health Academy said it has referred the allegations to police

A teacher has been escorted from a Manchester school after allegedly using racist language towards a pupil.

Manchester Health Academy in Wythenshawe said it will investigate the allegations made against a supply teacher.

The probe follows a complaint raised about a video was circulated on social media.

Headteacher Kevin Green said the academy is taking the issue "very seriously."

In a statement Mr Green said: "We have been made aware of an incident involving a supply teacher and a pupil at the school.

"The teacher is employed through an external agency and was escorted off site when the incident was raised with staff. We have referred the incident to the police.

"Racist language is completely unacceptable and has no place in our school or our society."