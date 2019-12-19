Image copyright Chris McKeon Image caption Trains were delayed as a result of issues

Trains have been delayed at one of Manchester's main railway stations after station workers left platforms when a customer threatened staff.

Northern said staff were withdrawn from the concourse at Manchester Victoria "for a short period" around 17:00 GMT.

The company added that British Transport Police were assisting.

One commuter said he heard an announcement saying there had been "a threat of serious assault against a member of staff".

It led to issues relating to platform allocation for trains, Northern said.

"Senior managers are now on site and we are working towards getting customers onto their trains to complete their journeys home," the spokesman added.

Local Democracy Reporter Chris McKeon said he was on a train set for Liverpool when it unfolded.

"The driver said we were waiting for a despatcher and they've all walked out," he said.

"He said earlier one staff was abused and he walked out and there was another incident just before we got on the train and they all walked out."