Image copyright Tony Churnside Image caption The four people in the car, who were all arrested, suffered minor injuries

A car has smashed into the front of a restaurant after a police chase.

Officers were called to a burglary in Melrose Avenue, Didsbury at about 02:20 GMT and were pursuing a stolen Audi when two men and two boys jumped out of it and got into a Volkswagen Golf.

Greater Manchester Police gave chase before it ploughed into Dante Italian Kitchen on Ashley Road, Hale at 02:35.

The four in the car were arrested on suspicion of burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

Image copyright Tony Churnside Image caption Police said the people in the car had got out of a stolen Audi before driving off in the Golf

Police said the men, aged 18 and 29, and the two 17-year-old boys suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

A force spokesman said a brick had been thrown through the front door of the Didsbury house and the silver Audi's keys had been taken before the car was driven away.

He said the car had been fitted with a tracker, which had allowed a specialist unit to find it.

He added that anyone with information about what had happened should contact police.