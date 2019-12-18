Image copyright Family handout Image caption A junior doctor spotted a non-blanching rash on Layla's hip - a "classic indicator" of meningitis

A doctor who "repeatedly" lied after failing to spot a six-year-old girl had meningitis has been struck off the medical register.

Layla Ermenekli died hours after being admitted to Royal Oldham Hospital with a high temperature, pains and a tell-tale rash in 2017.

Dr Harsha Rajanna made a number of clinical failings, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ruled.

The panel found he also lied about her rash and his decision to discharge her.

Layla, from Oldham, was admitted to hospital on 3 February 2017.

Dr Rajanna - the most senior doctor on shift in the hospital's emergency department at the time - decided to discharge her after examining her twice.

Image caption Dr Harsha Rajanna said Layla's mother told him she had bumped into a table

However, a concerned nurse called in a junior doctor who recognised the non-blanching rash on her hip as a "classic indicator" of meningitis and she was transferred to a high dependency unit, the panel said.

She died of meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia hours later.

The panel found "multiple" instances of dishonesty by Dr Rajanna in the three years following her death, including a witness statement given to an inquiry by Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust and under oath at her inquest.

The hearing in Manchester was told he had claimed the child's mother told him the rash was a mark caused by her running into a table, which the panel found to be "untrue".

He also alleged Layla's mother wanted to take the girl home from hospital contrary to his advice but he did not record it in his medical notes.

The panel found it was his decision to discharge Layla and noted ten clinical failings, including not adequately considering a sepsis diagnosis or diagnosing a non-blanching rash.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service said Dr Rajanna's "persistent dishonesty" had "led to further anguish for Layla's mother".

Image copyright Google Image caption Layla was taken to Royal Oldham Hospital after becoming ill

He "effectively shifted part of the blame on to her" meaning she had to give evidence and be cross-examined and "revisit the night of the tragic events leading to her daughter's death", it said.

The panel, which said Dr Rajanna's clinical failings and dishonesty amounted to "serious misconduct", added it was "particularly concerned" he had lied under oath both at the coroner's court and before the tribunal.

The hearing noted he had admitted some of the allegations and apologised for his actions, as well as accepted the tribunal's findings regarding dishonesty.

The Pennine Acute Hospitals NHS Trust has already apologised to the family for the quality of care Layla received but is yet to comment on the hearing.

Dr Rajanna has 28 days to appeal.