Image copyright Google Image caption The man was hit while crossing Stockport Road, close to the junction for Cromwell Grove

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Manchester.

The pedestrian was struck as he was crossing Stockport Road, close to the junction for Cromwell Grove, in Levenshulme at 18:15 GMT on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

The man, 27, remains in hospital.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The A6 Stockport Road, which is the main route through Levenshulme, was closed in both directions but has since reopened, Transport for Greater Manchester tweeted.

A black Volkswagen Golf with a shattered windscreen and broken bumper could be seen inside the police cordon.