Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The irregularities came to light during a financial review (stock photo)

A council could face a VAT bill of about £100,000 due to failings in the way it handled taxpayers' money.

An audit of Middlewich Town Council's finances highlighted 28 concerns, including the authority not being VAT-registered and paying some staff members in cash without recording it.

The concerns were raised in an analysis of accounts between 2017 and 2019.

The Cheshire council has agreed a series of recommendations to make sure the errors will not be repeated.

However, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said the authority was waiting to hear if it will be ordered to make a back-payment of about £100,000 in VAT.

The irregularities came to light after the council committed to a thorough financial review following May's local elections, when Labour took all but one of its seats.

Image copyright Google Image caption Funds for a potential VAT bill will also be earmarked in the council's 2020-21 budget

Auditor JDH Business Services found "numerous financial internal control weaknesses" which left recorded financial figures "incorrect".

The firm also criticised the way the budget for the town's Folk and Boat Festival, the Victoria Hall accounts and the council's reserves were recorded.

In a meeting to discuss the audit's findings, Councillor Gareth Williams said the audit had been a way of "drawing a line under the past".

"This is exactly why we did it, so we can start to rebuild," he said, adding that the authority was "delighted that this report is concluded because it is only now that we can start building from where we were".

Asked by a resident if the council could "rule out the potential of fraud or criminal activity", Mr Williams said nothing could be dismissed as there were "a lot of unanswered questions".

Some issues were kept confidential by the council and discussed away from the press and public on Monday night.

However, deputy town clerk Denise French confirmed the council had already resolved several of the issues and had committed to following all the auditor's recommendations.

Funds for a potential VAT bill will also be earmarked in the council's 2020-21 budget when it is approved in January.