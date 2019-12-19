Image copyright GMP Image caption Magdalena Lesicka and Peter Chilvers had been in a relationship since 2010

A woman stabbed her 23-month-old son to death following a mental breakdown triggered by her controlling pilot boyfriend, a court has heard.

Ryanair pilot Peter Chilvers repeatedly threatened to kill Magda Lesicka, 33, before she attacked their son, James, at her home in Wythenshawe in 2017.

She was jailed for 15 years last year after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Chilvers, 33, has now been jailed for 18 months after being convicted of controlling or coercive behaviour.

Manchester Crown Court heard Lesicka, who met Chilvers while also working for the airline, was sentenced on the basis her mental illness emerged suddenly and without any warning, and she had no memory of committing the offence on 26 August 2017.

'Unending misery'

The couple had been in a relationship since 2010 but Chilvers cheated on Lesicka from 2014 with another cabin crew member, jurors heard.

Chilvers, from Northwich, Cheshire, warned Lesicka in a "visceral" phone call, which was played in court, that she did not have the financial resources to win a custody battle.

In the days before the killing on 26 August, Lesicka made internet searches about "killing in self defence" and contacted domestic abuse charity Women's Aid, the court heard.

The Crown accepted Lesicka's defence that she killed James following a breakdown induced by the "deliberate, relentless and ultimately overwhelming psychological torment" inflicted by Chilvers who had portrayed a "landscape of unending misery if she did not comply with his demands".

Lesicka, a Polish national, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Image caption James Chilvers was killed at Magda Lesicka's home in Beaford Road, Wythenshawe, in August 2017

Chilvers' controlling or coercive behaviour, between December 2015 and August 2017, included using or threatening physical violence, forcing her into degrading sexual acts, isolating her from her friends and restricting her finances.

As part of the evidence, the court heard a 33-minute phone call made by Chilvers on the morning of 26 August to Lesicka - before the killing - in which at times he screamed profanities at her.

Rob Hall, prosecuting, said such behaviour confirmed his "bullying, controlling, self-centred nature".

Speaking after the hearing, Det Ch Insp Richard Eales, of Greater Manchester Police, said it had been "one of the most devastating and complex cases" he had come across.

"If people take anything away from this heartbreaking case, please let it be that there is support and help available for those who are suffering at the hands of domestic abuse," he said.

"Most importantly though, I hope today's result has seen justice served for the person who matters most - James."