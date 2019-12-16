Image copyright Family handout Image caption Alex Rodda "loved life and made friends wherever he went", his family said

The father of a teenager found dead in woodland has paid tribute to his "beautiful little boy".

Alex Rodda, 15, was found near Ashley Mill Lane, in Ashley, Cheshire, at about 08:00 GMT on Friday.

Matthew Mason, 18, of Ash Lane, Ollerton near Knutsford, appeared before Crewe Magistrates' Court earlier charged with his murder.

Alex's father Adam Rodda posted on Facebook: "RIP my perfect and beautiful boy. I love you more than life itself."

A separate family statement said: "Alex was a very loving, caring, kind, loyal and, most of all, trusting young boy.

"He loved life and made friends wherever he went. He will be sorely missed."

Image caption Alex's body was found in Ashley Mill Lane near woodland

Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School head teacher Denis Oliver said Alex, who was in Year 11, would be "sorely missed by everyone who knew him".

"Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with Alex's family and friends at this very sad time."

Mr Mason is also charged with possessing a bladed article in a public place when he was arrested in Forton, near Newport, Shropshire, about four hours after the body was found.

He was remanded in custody and is due to next appear at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday.