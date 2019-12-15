Image copyright Family handout Image caption Alex Rodda "loved life and made friends wherever he went", his family said

A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a body of a 15-year-old boy in a village.

Alex Rodda was found dead in Ashley Mill Lane in Ashley, Cheshire, at about 08:00 GMT on Friday.

Matthew Mason, of Ollerton, near Knutsford, will appear at Crewe Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Alex's family described him as a "caring and trusting young boy".

Mr Mason was arrested in Forton, near Newport, Shropshire, about four hours after the body was found, Cheshire Police said.

Alex's family, from the Knutsford area, have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the force added.

"Alex was a very loving, caring, kind, loyal and, most of all, trusting young boy," a family statement on Saturday said.

"He loved life and made friends wherever he went. He will be sorely missed."

Image copyright AshleyStocks Image caption The body of Alex Rodda was found in Ashley Mill Lane in Cheshire

Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School head teacher Denis Oliver said Alex, who was in Year 11, would be "sorely missed by everyone who knew him".

"Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with Alex's family and friends at this very sad time.

He said the school would be open as normal on Monday and staff would be on hand to support students."