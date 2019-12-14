Alex Rodda: Boy found dead in village named
A teenage boy found dead in a Cheshire village has been identified as 15-year-old Alex Rodda.
His body was discovered in Ashley Mill Lane in Ashley at about 08:00 GMT on Friday.
An 18-year-old man from Knutsford has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.
Cheshire constabulary Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.